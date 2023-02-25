Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Likely To Stay Lower in The Lineup in 2023

By Chloe Clark,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KclVS_0kznd8bH00

Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on Lux's role while talking to the media at Camelback Ranch.

Last season, Gavin Lux excelled near the bottom of the Dodgers lineup, where he was able to deliver for the team in the eighth and ninth slots.

Although Lux is capable of batting at the top of the lineup, manager Dave Roberts is sticking to what worked from last season. Roberts gave insight into this decision while talking to the media at Camelback Ranch on Friday.

Having Lux lower in the lineup benefits the team as a second leadoff man. Looking at last season, Mookie Betts drove in 82 runs and 11 of them were Lux. Lux had nine of Trea Turner’s 100 RBIs and 17 of Freddie Freeman’s 100 RBIs. It is clear that Lux plays a significant part in all the action.

One thing that is different from last season is the absence of Trea Turner. This certainly changes things, but guys like Betts, Freeman, and Max Muncy will be able to get the job done by driving in plenty of runs. With that being said, keeping Lux on base lower in the batting order can serve to be a big factor in the team’s success.

