Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Jets Legend Cautions New York About Trading for Aaron Rodgers

By Barkley Truax,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu5jZ_0kzncTYa00
Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

The New York Jets recently inquired about a possible trade with the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This news has brought mostly positive reactions from the Jets fanbase. Still, there are some outliers like Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jets legend Joe Klecko, who thinks adding Rodgers to the roster could ruin the locker room.

“I don’t think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys,” Klecko said on CBS Sports Radio. “I [was] with a young team that came up and we started winning. Why it was a good fit with all of us was because we all worked together. We all came up together.

“I’ve watched Rodgers over the years. He’s a great player. You don’t become MVP three times without doing what he’s done, but when he didn’t have the receivers and gameplan and the line — his attitude is condesending so much as a player. He doesn’t want to come to the huddle at all.”

Instead, Klecko advacated for former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr. He’s a proven commodity under center with all-pro honors behind him. He’s no three-time MVP, but Carr isn’t a guy that when things don’t go his way, he “goes dark,” like Rodgers, Klecko said.

Jets Hirings of Nathaniel Hackett Could Sway Rodgers Decision

Earlier this month, New York Jets have inquired about the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. Rumors have been ramping up as of late regarding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. Now, teams are figuring out offers to throw at the Packers.

This move was expected by the Jets, who recently hired Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett’s arrival in New York could be used to make Rodgers feels more comfortable if a trade were to happen.

If Rodgers gets traded, it’ll end his 15-year run as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Green Bay would be entering a rare rebuilding mode they haven’t been in over three decades following the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers coinciding eras.

The Jets would instantly see a boost in their Super Bowl odds with a successful trade with the Packers. That is, however, if Green Bay actually deals him and the Jets are willing to take on his massive contract.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers Trade: New NFL Front-Runner Emerges via Oddsmakers
Green Bay, WI21 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Bizarre Bathroom Detail About His Darkness Retreat
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL Insider Says Aaron Rodgers is Down to This One Team or Retirement
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jacksonville Jaguars Players Complain Rats Infested Their Locker Room During the Season
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
LOOK: Brexton Busch Shows Off New Car For Las Vegas With Nod to Dad’s NASCAR Career
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
NASCAR Crew Members Reportedly Getting Police Escort After Plane Arrives Late in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Aaron Carter’s Mom Reveals Shocking Photos Surrounding Son’s Death, Calls Out Police
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
Jerry Jones Airs it Out on Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Budget for His Weapons
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Surprising Team Emerges as Possible Landing Spot for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Jerry Jones Surprises With Comment on Dallas Cowboys Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
One NFL Team Is Testing Players at Combine with Games Enjoyed with Beer
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Rips Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy For Kellen Moore Comments
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Micah Parsons Can’t Resist, Weighs in on A.J. Brown’s Beef With JuJu Smith-Schuster
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Enters Plea in Las Vegas Battery Case
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Federal Judge Gives Michael Irvin More Good News in Misconduct Case, Sets New Deadline for Marriott
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens Meets QB at NFL Combine Amid Contract Drama with Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
‘Saturday Night Live’ Drops Hilarious Teaser Featuring Travis Kelce as Indiana Jones
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Teammate Makes Surprising Admission About QB Negotiation
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Top NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter Turns Himself In to Athens Police
Athens, GA2 days ago
XFL Team Erases QB From Roster, Stats After Scandal Arises
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy