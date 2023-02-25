Jets Legend Cautions New York About Trading for Aaron Rodgers

Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

The New York Jets recently inquired about a possible trade with the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This news has brought mostly positive reactions from the Jets fanbase. Still, there are some outliers like Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jets legend Joe Klecko, who thinks adding Rodgers to the roster could ruin the locker room.

“I don’t think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys,” Klecko said on CBS Sports Radio. “I [was] with a young team that came up and we started winning. Why it was a good fit with all of us was because we all worked together. We all came up together.

“I’ve watched Rodgers over the years. He’s a great player. You don’t become MVP three times without doing what he’s done, but when he didn’t have the receivers and gameplan and the line — his attitude is condesending so much as a player. He doesn’t want to come to the huddle at all.”

Instead, Klecko advacated for former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr. He’s a proven commodity under center with all-pro honors behind him. He’s no three-time MVP, but Carr isn’t a guy that when things don’t go his way, he “goes dark,” like Rodgers, Klecko said.

Jets Hirings of Nathaniel Hackett Could Sway Rodgers Decision

The Jets would instantly see a boost in their Super Bowl odds with a successful trade with the Packers. That is, however, if Green Bay actually deals him and the Jets are willing to take on his massive contract.