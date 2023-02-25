Saint Joseph, Adams and Penn skating to stay alive in state hockey play downs

SOUTH BEND – Three Michiana High School Hockey League members – Saint Joseph, South Bend Adams and Penn – were facing elimination heading into Saturday night games in the 49 th Indiana State High School Hockey Tournament Class 4A and Class 3A play downs at the Ice Box.

Saint Joseph and Adams were scheduled to play each other at 8:45 p.m. in a Class 4A elimination game. Adams, which opened the tournament Friday with a 4-1 loss to second-seed Culver Academy, beat Hamilton Southeastern 4-1 Saturday morning. Saint Joseph, which beat Hamilton Southeastern 4-2 in an opening match which ended early Saturday morning, was defeated by Culver Academy 6-1 Saturday afternoon.

Penn, which advanced Friday with a 2-1 overtime victory over Carmel, dropped a 4-2 decision Saturday to Lake Central Blue Saturday and faced a rematch with Carmel in Saturday night’s 9 p.m. game at the Ice Box.

Four teams reached Sunday’s semifinals of their respective play downs with victories Saturday afternoon and need just one more victory to advance to the state championship games Saturday, March 4 at the Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville.

In Class 4A, No. 5 seed Carroll knocked off top-seed Southwest Michigan Blades with a 3-1 victory and was to play the winner of the Saint Joseph-Adams game at 10:30 Sunday morning. Culver Academy was to meet the winner of the Blades-Zionsville 12:15 p.m. game in the other semifinal.

In Class 3A, top-seeded Hammond Bishop Noll survived a scare from regional rival Crown Point Red with a 5-4 victory in overtime and was to play the Penn-Carmel winner at 12:30 Sunday afternoon. The 10:45 a.m. semifinal features Lake Central Blue against the Crown Point-Lakeshore/St. Joseph winner.

CLASS 4A

SUNDAY

Semifinals

Carroll vs. South Bend Saint Joseph/South Bend Adams winner, 10:30 a.m.

Culver Academy (A) vs. Southwest Michigan Blades/Zionsville winner, 12:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Winners’ bracket

▸ Culver Academy (A) 6, South Bend Saint Joseph 1: The Eagles broke the game open with five unanswered goals, four of them in the third period. After Adan Hagerman opened the scoring for Culver Academy in the second period, Saint Joseph tied it with 5:06 left on Jacob Hums’ goal with an assist from Alex Gerard.

But Preston Jessen put the Eagles in the lead for good at 2-1 to end the second period. Then Wolf Woelk, Aam Trumble, Drew Collins and Ted Schubert sealed the victory for coach Mike Payne’s Eagles with the help of 16 saves by sophomore goalie Cooper Pumphrey.

Saint Joseph goalie Zach Yergler had 34 saves – 13 in the first period and 12 in the third – for St. Joseph, which had beaten Culver twice earlier this season.

“I liked our confidence going into the game, obviously,” Saint Joseph coach Chris Kleva said. “We were very good at times. I don’t know if we ran out of gas in the third. Once they got the first two goals in the third, it took a lot of wind out of our sails. It was a of us not playing well and they turning the dial up.”

▸ Carroll 3, Southwest Michigan Blades 1: Connor Penny gave the Blades an early 1-0 lead, but Carroll struck back with goals by Brody Burge, Adlee Scheerer and Dylan Braun to advance. Chase Willcutt made 27 saves for the Blades.

Losers’ bracket

▸ Zionsville 5, Central Indiana Knights 0

▸ South Bend Adams 4, Hamilton Southeastern (A) 1: The Eagles stayed alive by jumping to a 3-0 lead. Brody Damrill opened the scoring for coach David Murray’s Eagles in the first period and Ethan Breiler made it 2-0 in the second period. Sullivan Hauser and Rhys Gulotta sandwiched goals around Hamilton Southeastern’s third-period goal. Aaron Graybill made 26 saves for the Eagles.

Southwest Michigan Blades vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.

S outh Bend Saint Joseph vs. South Bend Adams, 8:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

First round

▸ Southwest Michigan Blades 3, Zionsville 2: Carter Lehmann scored two goals, George Smith scored one and goaltender Adam Weeden had 22 saves for the Blades.

▸ Carroll 7, Central Indiana Knights 5

▸ Culver Academy (A) 4, South Bend Adams 1: Culver Academy got goals from Sikander Babar, Preston Jessen, Johann Verheem and Russell Wilkinson and goaltender Logan McGuire made 15 saves. Murphy Zimmerman scored for Adams, who got 31 saves from Aaron Graybill.

▸ South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Hamilton Southeastern (A) 2: Saint Joseph goalie Zach Yergler made 30 saves and teammates Jacob Hums, Anthony Tirotta and Colton Edman gave him a 3-0 lead. After Hamilton Southeastern cut the lead to one goal, Teddy Hosinski scored into an empty net with 1:26 remaining.

CLASS 3A

SUNDAY

Semifinals

Hammond Bishop Noll vs. Penn/Carmel winner, 12:30 p.m.

Lake Central Blue vs. Crown Point Red/Lakeshore-St. Joseph winner, 10:45 a.m.

SATURDAY

Winners’ bracket

▸ Lake Central Blue 4, Penn 2: The teams were deadlocked 2-2 after the first period as Mark Tripenfeldas and Connor Lamott sandwiched goals around Kingsmen tallies by Clay Pica and Ryan O’Connell. It remained 2-2 into the third period when Joey Marx scored the eventual game-winner at 5:55. Tripenfeldas then scored an empty-net goal when Penn coach Craig Brown pulled senior goaltender Lucas Cocquyt for a sixth attacker. Cocquyt stopped 11 Lake Central shots for Penn, which went 0-for-6 on the power play.

“Lake Central is a stronger, bigger team – a tougher matchup for us,” Brown said. “This is playoff hockey, and you have to battle against these kind of teams. We just didn’t have enough today. Our power play also wasn’t clicking. You have to score when you get those chances.”

▸ Hammond Bishop Noll 5, Crown Point Red 4 (OT): Ethan Rapacz scored the tying goal at 5:09 of the third period and the game-winner at 6:04 of overtime to lift Bishop Noll into Sunday’s 12:30 game. Crown Point had leads of 3-0 and 4-2 before its region rival rallied, Toby Delaney had 16 saves for the winners.

Losers’ bracket

▸ Carmel 3, South Bend Riley 2 (OT): After the teams played to a 2-2 overtime tie, Emmett Blahunka scored the game-winning shootout goal to help Carmel eliminate Riley. Jacob Beck and Brody Traxler scored the goals for Riley. Goalie Aiden Traxler finished with 23 saves for the Wildcats.

▸ Lakeshore-St. Joseph 2, Evansville Purple 0: Jack Elliott had 15 saves for the shutout and got offensive support from goal-scorers Andrew Garipay and Andrew Barlow.

Crown Point Red vs. Lakeshore-St. Joseph, 7:15 p.m.

Penn vs. Carmel, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

First round

▸ Hammond Bishop Noll 4, Evansville Purple 1

▸ Crown Point Red 3, Lakeshore-St. Joseph 2 (OT): Cade Tilley scored the game-winning goal with 1:25 left in overtime as Crown Point rallied from a two-goal deficit. Jace Zimmerman and Samuel Hosbein scored second-period goals for Lakeshore-St. Joseph, a member of the Michiana High School Hockey League.

▸ Lake Central Blue 3, South Bend Riley 2: Nathan Stuzik’s goal with 2:18 remaining lifted Lake Central past Riley, which got two goals from Binyam Borst and a pair of assists from Murphy Burke. Aiden Traxler had 14 saves for Riley.

▸ Penn 2, Carmel 1 (OT): Joel Cocquyt scored both goals to rally Penn from a 1-0 deficit late. His first goal with 24 seconds left in regulation came after assists from Brooks Clark and Bryce Crawford. Cocquyt’s game-winner came at 4:38 of overtime with an assist from Clark. Lucas Cocquyt made 22 saves for the Kingsmen.

