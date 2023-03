STARKVILLE — As Mississippi State basketball's push toward the NCAA Tournament hangs on the bubble, a massive opportunity awaits against No. 25 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies (21-7, 13-2 SEC) have won six straights capped by a win Tuesday against No. 13 Tennessee. With the victory, Texas A&M remained in the top 30 of the NCAA's NET rankings, providing a Quadrant 1 opportunity for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9) is coming off an overtime win at Missouri on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have lost two of their last three, but a chance at making their first March Madness appearance since 2019 remains.

MSU sits at No. 42 in the NET rankings and No. 41 in KenPom's rankings . Mississippi State is one of the last four in the field, according to ESPN's bracketology . The Bulldogs are featured in 107 of 114 NCAA Tournament projections on Bracket Matrix .

A win against A&M would give MSU its seventh Quadrant 1 or 2 win in coach Chris Jans' first season at the helm.

TIGHT BATTLE: Mississippi State basketball suffers first overtime loss in Quadrant 1 chance at Missouri

FINANCES: How Mississippi State athletics succeeded financially in 2022 despite record expenses

BITTER RIVAL: How Chris Jans has taken control of Mississippi State basketball rivalry vs. Ole Miss

What time, channel is the Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M basketball game on?

Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game is on SEC Network.

Mississippi State basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State basketball score vs. Texas A&M: Live updates from Humphrey Coliseum