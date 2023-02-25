Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
Page Six

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce sprays Champagne bottle during Vegas party

By Francesca Bacardi,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTOyY_0kznb3yO00

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their party streak after winning the 2023 Super Bowl .

We’re told the NFL team went to Wynn Las Vegas Friday night to enjoy a night of debauchery at XS Nightclub, where tight end Travis Kelce grabbed a 6-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut and sprayed the crowd with his teammates standing behind him to get the party “extra hyped.”

“Listen, I know we’re celebrating one thing, but everyone in here is celebrating something,” Kelce, 33, told the clubbers.

“Let’s take this through the roof.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aE4zR_0kznb3yO00
The tight end sprayed a bottle of expensive Champagne all over the club to get them “extra hyped.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45euMj_0kznb3yO00
We’re told they partied in the VIP section until early Saturday morning.

We also hear the champions were greeted with an over-the-top entrance that included a drumline, red and yellow confetti flying in the air and a six-tiered custom football-themed cake.

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson and Melvin Gordon enjoyed bottle service in their VIP section before going behind the DJ booth where The Chainsmokers performed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrJsW_0kznb3yO00
The team dined at Delilah earlier in the evening.

The group partied until 3:30 a.m local time. Earlier in the evening, the team dined inside of Delilah’s private room.

The Chiefs has a penchant for partying in Vegas, as they also celebrated their 2020 Super Bowl win at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell Hotel. After arriving shortly after 2 a.m. that night, the players enjoyed the VIP treatment with bottles of Don Julio 1942, Patrón and magnum bottles of Champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwh0k_0kznb3yO00
The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Up next for Kelce, however, is a different role entirely; he’s gearing up to host “Saturday Night Live” on March 4 alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, who recently got caught up in a scandal of her own with a member of The Chainsmokers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO9 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO23 days ago
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is hosting ‘SNL.’ Here’s how KC’s Heidi Gardner made it happen
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Travis Kelce Video
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
‘Saturday Night Live’ Drops Hilarious Teaser Featuring Travis Kelce as Indiana Jones
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Brittany Mahomes shares sweet photo of 3-month-old son Bronze
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Chiefs’ Andy Reid picked the greatest on-field play he’s seen from Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy