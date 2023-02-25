3 Rebounding Tech Stocks That Have Proven They're Here to Stay

You might have noticed the global economy facing some challenges lately, with inflation and other factors holding down markets around the world. But, as the saying goes, every crisis also presents opportunities. And that's exactly what's on the schedule today: three tech stocks that have not only weathered the storm but proven their resilience and potential for long-term growth.

These stocks have rebounded strongly from the multiyear lows they set in recent months and are showing signs of continued upward mobility. I own all three of these stocks and expect them to make me a lot of money in the years to come, since there's plenty of fuel left in those rocket engines. So let's dive in and take a closer look.

Stream your way to riches

If you want a tech stock that's going places, look no further than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) . This media-streaming technology expert is going strong despite the tough economic climate, and its long-term growth prospects are downright epic.

Even in this tough economy, with tight consumer budgets, trailing sales are up 13% year over year. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Roku's active accounts rose 9.9 million year over year to a total of 70 million, while streaming hours increased by 20% to a whopping 87 billion hours. This is a high-octane growth stock in any economy.

Now, I know what you might be thinking. With Roku up 79% from its 52-week lows but still down 52% from its annual highs, is it still a good investment, or did you miss the boat? And what about its all-time high from the summer of 2021, from where it's down 87%?

Well, the company's deep-discount price tag is making Wall Street's bears snap to attention. For example, Bank of America analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya gave Roku a double upgrade from "underperform" to "buy" after an impressive fourth-quarter report . The firm expects digital advertising to stay weak for a while longer but notes that Roku is outperforming its peers.

Meanwhile, Roku's robust balance sheet should be able to safely carry the company through even a long market crisis. The company's current ratio is a lofty 2.7, showing that Roku has much more liquid capital than short-term expense obligations. It also holds $2.0 billion of cash equivalents and only $80 million of long-term debt, with no apparent plans to take on expensive debt any time soon.

The major credit rating agencies haven't even published ratings for Roku. So if a harsher crisis emerges for the company, it could easily borrow enough funds to carry on.

And the long-term goal is still the same: providing tools for consuming digital media streams to viewers around the world. Roku is an early leader in an enormous target market. I don't mind picking up more shares when the stock price dips due to temporary problems. That's still what is going on here, and Roku is a no-brainer buy.

Twilio's path to profits

Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has also been on a wild roller-coaster ride in recent years. The stock has gained more than 55% in recent weeks, but the price still stands nearly 65% below last spring's yearly highs.

The company provides programming tools and platforms that help other businesses build cloud-based communication tools. Wherever you see a tablet or smartphone with a delivery driver, a ride-sharing service, a warehouse with inventory managers, or a modern hospital with patients and staff, they might very well communicate through Twilio's services.

If that sounds like a solid business idea with staying power, we're on the same page. Twilio's business was boosted by the coronavirus lockdowns, but the company is much more than a product of the pandemic. In the recent fourth-quarter report, Twilio's sales rose 22% year over year, while adjusted earnings increased from $0.20 to $0.22 per share. The company also restructured its business and kicked off an ambitious cost-cutting program.

Some might jump to the conclusion that Twilio is desperate to keep the lights on. You don't let 17% of your workforce go unless there's something very wrong, right?

But what if you also announce a $1 billion share-buyback program at the same time, as Twilio did? The company has freed up some spare cash that it can return to shareholders by buying back stock at a low price. In that light, management's comments on the earnings call painted a very different picture.

The smaller restructuring Twilio performed last fall was a correction of overzealous growth ambitions. This time, COO Khozema Shipchandler explained that Twilio is finishing off a reorganization into a more efficient chain of command.

"It was more a restructuring around two different businesses that we think can drive better outcomes, both for our customers as well as our shareowners just given the different buying cycles that have economic aspects of the [domestic and international] businesses," he said.

So Twilio's stock looks like a great investment to the people who run the company, to the point that $1 billion of buybacks make more sense than investing that cash in new business ideas or increased marketing. That conclusion makes sense to me, too, as Twilio's shares are changing hands at the bargain-bin valuation of 1.1 times book value.

Thus, market makers believe that Twilio's actual business barely beats selling the company's assets and handing over the proceeds to shareholders. But I'm quite convinced that Twilio's business prospects are much better than that. This is another easy buying opportunity right now.

Don't miss Coinbase's comeback

Cryptocurrency trading services veteran Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is the last name on my shortlist of repressed but resurgent tech stocks today. Owning Coinbase stock is a direct bet on cryptocurrencies earning their keep in the long run. That's a smart assumption in my book.

I expect blockchain networks like Bitcoin , Ethereum , and Polkadot to continue rewriting the rulebook for many trillion-dollar business sectors over the next decade. Along the way, the handling, trading, and ownership of cryptocurrencies will go mainstream in a big way. As an early leader among crypto-trading platforms, Coinbase is almost (because nothing in the future is ever 100% sure) guaranteed to spring back from the crypto winter of 2022 with a vengeance.

The stock has fallen more than 85% below the all-time highs of 2021 despite nearly doubling year to date. Simply getting back to the former peak value will be a sevenfold return on your investment, and that's just the beginning of a much larger growth story.

And no, I'm not worried about Coinbase's longevity or financial health. Like Twilio, the company recently announced a cost-cutting program with heavy layoffs. Both companies are also in a position to weather the storm and come back stronger on the other side. Coinbase has more dollar-based cash than debt.

What Coinbase really needs is a clearer legal and regulatory framework for cryptocurrency investments. Recent signs suggest that the market could get some of that much-needed clarity in 2023 or 2024. If and when that happens, I don't want to watch the Coinbase rocket take off without a few stubs in my hand.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, Polkadot, Roku, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, Roku, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .