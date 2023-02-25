Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Magnolia

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Magnolia yesterday evening.

On February 24 th , 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., a Chrysler minivan, operated by an unidentified driver, was traveling northbound on Bay Road just south of Trap Shooters Road. At the same time, a Mercedes GKL was traveling southbound on Bay Road just south of Trap Shooters Road. For unknown reasons, the Chrysler exited the west edge of the roadway and entered the grass median. The vehicle then entered the southbound lanes of Bay Road, causing a slightly offset head-on collision with the Mercedes. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the impact. A good Samaritan was able to safely remove the driver and passenger from the Mercedes.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Sadly, the driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim was still in progress at the time of this news release. The driver of the Mercedes, a 58-year-old man from Lewes, was transported to an area hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. The passenger of the Mercedes, a 59-year-old woman from Lewes, was also transported to an area hospital, where she was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries. There were two dogs inside the Mercedes at the time of the collision. Unfortunately, one of the dogs died. Delaware Office of Animal Welfare responded to the scene to take possession of both dogs.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 022523 1245

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Magnolia appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .