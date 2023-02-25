Open in App
Naples, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County man’s arrest leads to drug trafficking reveal

By NBC2 News,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Luhut_0kznZk4e00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – After arresting a man in Naples, deputies found a trafficking amount of drugs in his pockets.

Convicted felon Randen Regal, 37, was stopped while driving a black Mercedes Benz on Davis Boulevard near Market Street.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Regal was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Upon searching Regal’s pockets, deputies found 24.5 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as 3.8 grams of methamphetamine.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration reports that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHo82_0kznZk4e00

$3, 790 was also found inside the car.

SIMILAR STORIES: Collier traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

Regal was taken to the Collier County Jail.

He faces charges of trafficking fentanyl four grams or more, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Naples, FL newsLocal Naples, FL
Suspects on the run after crashing stolen car in Naples
Naples, FL4 days ago
Naples man arrested for stealing $60K Caterpillar front loader
Naples, FL5 days ago
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bonita man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping and drug trafficking
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
Woman arrested after attempting to inject heroin during traffic stop, deputies say
Port Charlotte, FL1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to drug house bust in Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte, FL1 day ago
LCSO arrests over 50 residents in a large narcotics operation
North Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Clewiston man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Clewiston, FL2 days ago
50 arrests made in ‘Operation Curbside Crackdown’ drug investigation, more to come
North Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
CCPD will get over $1 million in new equipment
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash at Fort Myers shopping center
Fort Myers, FL5 hours ago
Authorities searching for air compressor stolen from Lehigh Acres job site
Lehigh Acres, FL3 days ago
Man sentenced for armed standoff at Fort Myers McDonald's
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Florida man who shot at deputies, hid in McDonald’s bathroom gets 30 years in prison
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
Homeless man breaks up Bonita Springs drunken brawl by firing a “warning shot”
Bonita Springs, FL4 days ago
Part of Hancock Bridge Parkway closed due to reckless driving incident
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Man caught taking pictures of Naples high school students during dismissal
Naples, FL2 days ago
Man steals over $1,300 in merchandise from Estero Victoria’s Secret
Estero, FL2 days ago
Community remembers Fort Myers Chief Derrick Diggs at Fort Myers memorial service
Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
Man hit by train in Fort Myers now in hospice care
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Abandoned RV destroyed in North Fort Myers fire
North Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Ryan O’Leary sentenced after starving infant to death
Cape Coral, FL5 days ago
Boat dumped on side of road in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL3 days ago
New report details alleged “romantic relationship” with former Naples Fire Chief
Naples, FL4 days ago
Authorities search for Cape Coral hit-and-run driver
Cape Coral, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy