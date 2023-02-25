Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Worker ID'd As Worker Killed In Sea Isle City Balcony Collapse

By Cecilia Levine,

7 days ago
Sea Isle City balcony collapse. Photo Credit: Lex Step for Daily Voice

A 43-year-old construction worker from Philadelphia has been identified as the victim crushed to death by a balcony that collapsed at a Sea Isle City high-rise Friday, Feb. 24, authorities said.

Jose Pereira was on the 7th floor balcony of the Spinnaker South Tower when the balcony above him collapsed, crushing him around 2:20 p.m., officials tell CBS Philadelphia and NJ Advance Media.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information requests placed both Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Each balcony weighs between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds, Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue Team member Matt Johnson tells Fox29.

