Storm dupes forecasters, dropping far less snow and rain than expected across San Diego County

Snow falls along Sunrise Highway in Mount Laguna on Saturday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Alaskan storm that was expected to wallop San Diego County Saturday shifted more toward Los Angeles but dropped snow on Mount Laguna, delighting sledders, and rain that led to a water rescue in San Diego and serious accidents from La Mesa to National City.

The precipitation also caused the San Diego River to overflow in Mission Valley, where three lifeguard crews were patrolling the area with rafts at the ready.

It was the culmination of nearly a week of wild weather that produced winds strong enough to stop a person in their tracks, black ice that brought cars to a halt on Interstate 8, rain that turned gurgling streams into gushers, and snow that reminded beachcombers of the grand mountains to the east.

Sarah Lablache, of San Diego, and Ezra Dent, 6, react after their sled lands as snow falls in Mount Laguna on Saturday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

It also was a week that messed with the minds of forecasters at the National Weather Service.

On Monday, they correctly predicted that the first wave of a Canadian storm would rake beach cities with 40 mph to 60 mph wind — gusts that ended up snapping trees in many places and making cars rock a bit at Torrey Pines State Beach.

The weather service also correctly forecast that a second wave from Canada would bring snow to the mountains and rain most everywhere else. Then they said San Diego County would get clobbered by a system from Alaska on Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologists predicted that these 3 systems could cumulatively drop 4 to 6 feet of snow on Palomar Mountain by late in the weekend and 3 to 4 feet on Mount Laguna. Through 4 p.m. Saturday, both mountains had reported 23 inches for the week, the weather service said.

Forecasters also said that 2 to 2.5 inches could fall at and near places on the coast, including in San Diego, just on Friday and Saturday. Some places will end up with less than half that amount.

Even heavier weekend snow and rain was forecast for Los Angeles County, where one spot in the San Gabriel Mountains had already received 81 inches of snow through early Saturday.

The third system behaved unexpectedly, curling more directly at Orange and Los Angeles counties, greatly reducing the impact in greater San Diego.

Even so, the county got a dusting and a soaking on Saturday, stirring joy in many. Six people wearing big raincoats and rubber boots were seen happily jogging in Del Mar. Others stood in the mist on Sunset Cliffs, casting fishing lines into the sea. Snowball fights broke out on Mount Laguna. And birdwatchers appeared with their binoculars at the J Street Marina in Chula Vista, where the sun broke through late in the day.

For some, a walk on a cold and windy afternoon was a reason to visit Mission Beach on Saturday. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

There also was a lot of trouble.

Authorities said two people were rescued from a partially submerged vehicle just north of the San Diego International Airport, where water rose under steady rain.

Three San Diego Lifeguards helped pull the pair to safety on Pacific Highway near Barnett Avenue, officials said. A photo released by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department shows what appears to be a gray sedan in water nearly up to its headlights.

An adult man and a 17-year-old girl had been living in their car, according to spokesperson Mónica Muñoz. They called for help around 8 a.m. when they realized they couldn’t get out from where they’d parked.

The slick roads also appeared to cause several accidents.

A white truck rolled over and stopped upside down on a soaked Chula Vista road, according to footage from OnScene TV. Another lay on its side in National City, near a mangled guard rail.

A Lincoln sedan that somehow ended up on top of a concrete barrier had to be dragged off a bridge by a tow truck, while a Tesla lodged itself under a bridge.

Besides one driver in La Mesa who was led away in handcuffs, the other crashes did not appear to involve alcohol, OnScene TV showed. Three people in the upturned truck were taken to a hospital, while others seemed to walk away unscathed.

Emergency personnel are keeping an eye on the lower San Diego River in Mission Valley, which is expected to reach flood stage by 7 p.m., reducing access to the Fashion Valley Mall, where parking lots regularly fill with water. Several streets near that part of the river are closed, and some motorists were seen driving around warning signs on Saturday morning.

A strong flow of water also is moving down the lower Santa Margarita River in the Camp Pendleton area, but it is not flooding.

Fashion Valley Road was closed, however motorists drove around posted "Roads Closed" signs to get to the Fashion Valley mall and Friars Road. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Snow, ice and high water did close multiple roads around the region.

Starting at Old Highway 80 in Descanso, northbound state Route 79 toward Julian was shuttered, Caltrans announced. The same went for eastbound state Routes 78 and 79 in Santa Ysabel, although residents were still allowed through.

In the Escondido area, Country Club Drive was closed south of Harmony Grove Road, according to the county’s public works department. The same went for Quarry Road in Spring Valley, between state Route 125 and Lakeview Drive.

Chains were required on most cars and trucks on Sunrise Highway, from Old Highway 80 to Mile Marker 27. Four- and all-wheel-drive vehicles with all snow-tread tires are currently exempted.

It was also a day to remember in the Los Angeles area.

The National Weather Service said the storm continued to have significant impact including snowfall down to elevations as low as 1,000 feet. Hills around suburban Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, were blanketed in white, and snow also surprised inland suburbs to the east.

Rare blizzard warnings for the mountains and widespread flood watches were ending late in the day as the storm tapered off in the region. Forecasters said there would be a one-day respite before the next storm arrives on Monday.

Union-Tribune photographers Nel Cepeda and Meg McLaughlin and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

