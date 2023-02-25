Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Mom jailed after she and child test positive for meth

By Christopher Walker,

7 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita County deputies arrested Brigette Larque , Saturday, Feb. 25, after a warrant for abandoning or endangering a child was issued.

According to the warrant, on Jan. 04, detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street.

Related Story: Two arrested in narcotics search warrant

They found multiple grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and several hundred dollars. They also found an 11-month-old child inside the home.

Larque, the child’s mother, and another suspect were both arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Child Protection Services was called to the scene and took possession of the child. Larque was freed on a $50,000 bond.

During a follow-up investigation, Larque admitted to receiving and selling meth in the home. Both she and the child tested positive for methamphetamine. She is jailed on a $20,000 bond.

