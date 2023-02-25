Dem Congressman Jamaal Bowman Agrees DeSantis Wants to ‘Sustain White Supremacy’ With Black History Restrictions

Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman agreed with SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that “of course” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “trying to sustain white supremacy” with his stances on race in education.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Bowman about the governor’s support for laws and policies that restrict race-based conversation and analysis in education, and Bowman expanded greatly on the host’s assessment that it’s tied to “white supremacy”:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: The Ron DeSantis book club is the saddest book club in the world. It’s just like us. It’s a range, very diverse authors, all different shades of white people will be in that collection. Well, I mean, do you– you really need to be blunt, here. Is the banning of some of the Black history and teaching robustly in the books. Is it part and parcel of trying to sustain white supremacy on some level?

REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN: Yes, of course, of course. I mean, historically, you know, we African-Americans weren’t allowed to learn to read at all. Like, learning to read was a crime that you could be raped, beaten or lynched for. So that, that is part of America’s DNA, the exclusion of literacy from the African-American community.

Fast forward to today, and what we have is many authors like Ibram X Kendi and others who are writing books challenging the notion of race, challenging the notion of white supremacy and providing content that raises the intelligence and consciousness of everyone in the country. That’s happening directly right now with the 1619 Project and so many others.

There’s always, they’ve always been there, but it’s been more public now. And I want to make another really important point. The teaching and learning of African-American history is as good, if not more important to white people than it is to Black people, because theoretically, Black people will get that from home and books and other places that we naturally pursue because of our parents, grandparents, etc., White people have been excluded from it.

So with that exclusion, you are then raised on assumptions and presumptions and perceptions of Black people versus what actually happened, and you are more likely to buy into the belief that you might be infer– superior because of your race. Sub- even subconsciously, that subconscious belief is very powerful and impactful and impacts your decision-making throughout your life.