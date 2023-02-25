Open in App
Oceano, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Evacuation warning lifted in Oceano — but there’s a possibility for flooding still ahead

By Elizabeth Wilson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMds1_0kznUf7k00

The evacuation warning for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee was lifted Saturday morning, though risk for flooding still remains.

San Luis Obispo County currently has no locations under an evacuation order or warning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

The update comes a day after the agency issued a warning for surrounding areas of the levee due to flooding concerns. A warning is given when there is a risk for flooding in a given area, with the possibility of having to evacuate.

“Although the evacuation warning has been lifted, due to ground saturation additional possibility for flooding may be expected with future storms,” the agency said in a news release.

Arroyo Grande has recorded 2.68 inches of rain in the past 48 hours as of 10:29 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo, CA
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Morro Bay city manager resigns after 5 years. Where is he headed?
Morro Bay, CA22 hours ago
Who was Margo Darling Dodd? Namesake of popular SLO County park had amazing life
Pismo Beach, CA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highway 101 traffic slows to a crawl after mud spill near Grover Beach
Grover Beach, CA23 hours ago
Cuyama Valley groundwater plan approved. What does this mean for Big Carrot?
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
State approves Paso Robles groundwater plan, with pumping limits and monitoring
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County closed to repair storm damage. Here’s where
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
SLO County should rethink its decision to end safe parking | Opinion
Los Osos, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents living near Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
Oceano, CA7 days ago
SLO residents forced to evacuate after tree topples during storm: ‘Felt like an earthquake’
San Luis Obispo, CA7 days ago
Storm updates: Evacuation warning issued for Oceano; SLO County flood advisory extended
Oceano, CA8 days ago
Blaze damages 2-story SLO County home: ‘Fire coming out of every window’
Oceano, CA4 days ago
4 people rescued from roof of car in Paso Robles after getting stranded in floodwaters
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Oceano residents told to prepare for flooding as next wave of storm approaches SLO County
Oceano, CA8 days ago
Fire damages roof of iconic Central Coast restaurant Pea Soup Andersen’s
Buellton, CA4 days ago
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory closes shop in downtown SLO after almost 40 years
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy