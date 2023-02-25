Evacuation warning lifted in Oceano — but there’s a possibility for flooding still ahead

The evacuation warning for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee was lifted Saturday morning, though risk for flooding still remains.

San Luis Obispo County currently has no locations under an evacuation order or warning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

The update comes a day after the agency issued a warning for surrounding areas of the levee due to flooding concerns. A warning is given when there is a risk for flooding in a given area, with the possibility of having to evacuate.

“Although the evacuation warning has been lifted, due to ground saturation additional possibility for flooding may be expected with future storms,” the agency said in a news release.

Arroyo Grande has recorded 2.68 inches of rain in the past 48 hours as of 10:29 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.