'Plump' duck abandoned by its owner on a train is rescued by bird sanctuary heroes

By Katherine Lawton,

7 days ago

A 'plump' duck abandoned by his owner on a train has been rescued by bird sanctuary heroes who said he can stay with them forever.

The duck , named Jack by a rescuer, was found by a passenger on Friday evening at Herne Hill railway station wearing 'a nappy and squashed into a bag'.

Southeastern railway alerted travellers to the incident on Twitter and urged the owner to 'please make yourself known' to station staff.

The duck's saviour, Ann Aitken-Davies from London Wildlife Protection, said she named him Jack after the baby found in a handbag on a train station in The Importance of Being Earnest.

'Jack was in a nappy and squashed into a bag,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZAjg_0kznUeF100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqbS3_0kznUeF100

'He is plump and in very good condition.

'I have no idea why he was dumped but his owner knew he would be found if left on a train.'

Jack remains with a Swan Sanctuary volunteer and will be given a permanent home there after a period of quarantine.

Southeastern tweeted that Jack is believed to be a pet and thanked Twitter users for 'all for your concerns for its welfare (and, of course, your quacking puns!)'.

'Hope it hasn't missed the last train - otherwise it will have to get up at the quack of dawn to get the next one,' one person responded.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">ℹ️ We&#39;ve been informed that a duck has been left on a train at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HerneHill?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HerneHill</a> - staff are looking after it at the station at the moment and will arrange for it to be safely collected, however if it is yours then please make yourself known to station staff.</p>&mdash; Southeastern (@Se_Railway) <a href="https://twitter.com/Se_Railway/status/1629192064687546370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHXQc_0kznUeF100
