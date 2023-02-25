'Plump' duck abandoned by its owner on a train is rescued by bird sanctuary heroes

A 'plump' duck abandoned by his owner on a train has been rescued by bird sanctuary heroes who said he can stay with them forever.

The duck , named Jack by a rescuer, was found by a passenger on Friday evening at Herne Hill railway station wearing 'a nappy and squashed into a bag'.

Southeastern railway alerted travellers to the incident on Twitter and urged the owner to 'please make yourself known' to station staff.

The duck's saviour, Ann Aitken-Davies from London Wildlife Protection, said she named him Jack after the baby found in a handbag on a train station in The Importance of Being Earnest.

'Jack was in a nappy and squashed into a bag,' she said.

'He is plump and in very good condition.

'I have no idea why he was dumped but his owner knew he would be found if left on a train.'

Jack remains with a Swan Sanctuary volunteer and will be given a permanent home there after a period of quarantine.

Southeastern tweeted that Jack is believed to be a pet and thanked Twitter users for 'all for your concerns for its welfare (and, of course, your quacking puns!)'.

'Hope it hasn't missed the last train - otherwise it will have to get up at the quack of dawn to get the next one,' one person responded.