Teacher sexual abuse lawsuit, resident ire at railroad giant and housing program problems

Columbus Dispatch journalists worked hard to keep you informed about new developments in your community, including an exclusive interview with a 23-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit against South-Western schools, saying the district didn't protect her from a sexually abusive teacher/coach, more on the fallout from the toxic train derailment in East Palestine and an investigation into how the privatization of Section 8 housing vouchers is failing the community's most vulnerable residents, (all of which you can find here) . Enjoy this sneak peek:

In the exclusive interview, Madison Sparks told courts reporter Jordan Laird that her eighth-grade language arts teacher and coach Benjamin Rutan robbed her of her innocence, first by grooming, and later sexually assaulting her. In a lawsuit filed Thursday morning, Sparks also accused the South-Western City School District and several administrators of failing to protect her from Rutan, claiming he first assaulted her in the Norton Middle School girls’ locker room in summer 2013, when she was 14, and that they continued to have sex on school grounds over several years. Rutan was arrested in early December and is charged with two counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Throughout the week, reporter Monroe Trombly kept readers in the know about the latest developments in East Palestine, where one of Norfolk Southern's freight trains derailed three weeks ago, triggering a massive fire and spilling toxic chemicals. He shared the tenor of a CNN town hall in which one resident questioned whether his upcoming retirement and life might now be unexpectedly cut short in lieu of the accident. He also reported on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordering the company to clean up the site and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touring of the site .

Dispatch reporters Peter Gill and Mark Ferenchik teamed up to give people an inside look at how the privatization of the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program last year from the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority to CGI Federal Inc., an IT and business consulting corporation, is hurting residents. For one, the terminations of voucher-holders from the program have picked up pace since CGI took over — reaching its highest level in five years. Read more here .

In another piece, reporter Eric Lagatta captured the desperation at residential care facilities that serve individuals with severe disabilities and have struggled to recruit and retain staff since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading them to scale back the number of residents they can accept, resulting in more calls from desperate families.

And reporter Bethany Bruner wrote how Columbus police brought in transfers officers to help with staffing, but more than a third of them are already gone within the first four months. A second class, which was initially scheduled to start in January, has been moved until later in the year.

