Toms River, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Construction Workers Help Rescue Kayaker In Ocean County

By Jason Allentoff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsGHV_0kznSZZ000
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – Two construction workers are being hailed as heroes after they helped a distressed kayaker who ended up in the frigid waters of the Barnegat Bay, police said.

Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina confirmed that the male kayaker, who was not identified, was on the bay Friday afternoon when his kayak overturned and he landed in the water.

Randolph Fuson and Charles Baldwin of IEW Construction were doing maintenance on the Route 37 Tunney Bridge when they saw the overturned kayak and heard him screaming for help.

According to Messina, they were able to throw him a life vest and life ring, held onto the rope to keep him in sight until police, fire and EMS arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjQxW_0kznSZZ000
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

Toms River Police arrived along with members of the Seaside Heights Fire and Police departments to help pull the kayaker from the water.

The man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Also assisting at the scene were the East Dover, Ocean Beach and Silverton volunteer fire companies, and the New Jersey State Police Marine Division.

The incident remains under investigation by Toms River Police Officer Michael Hader.

