Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 55, Huron 37
Brookings 56, Sturgis Brown 44
Harrisburg 47, Watertown 45
Pierre 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Sioux Falls Jefferson 55, Aberdeen Central 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Rapid City Central 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Mitchell 39
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Rapid City Stevens 35
Spearfish 41, Yankton 22
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A Region 4=
Tea Area 80, Vermillion 79, 2OT
Class A Region 6=
Crow Creek Tribal School 65, North Central Co-Op 50
Dupree 54, Stanley County 17
Miller 55, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22
Mobridge-Pollock 65, McLaughlin 31
Class B Region 1=
Langford 50, Waverly-South Shore 21
Class B Region 6=
Herreid/Selby Area 69, Lower Brule 62
Lyman 44, Potter County 21
Sully Buttes 54, Ipswich 36
Class B Region 8=
Faith 53, Bison 34
Harding County 72, Wakpala 27
Lemmon 52, Newell 37
Timber Lake 66, Tiospaye Topa 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
