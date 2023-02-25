Open in App
Washington State
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press,

6 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 55, Huron 37

Brookings 56, Sturgis Brown 44

Harrisburg 47, Watertown 45

Pierre 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Sioux Falls Jefferson 55, Aberdeen Central 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Rapid City Central 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Mitchell 39

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Rapid City Stevens 35

Spearfish 41, Yankton 22

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A Region 4=

Tea Area 80, Vermillion 79, 2OT

Class A Region 6=

Crow Creek Tribal School 65, North Central Co-Op 50

Dupree 54, Stanley County 17

Miller 55, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 22

Mobridge-Pollock 65, McLaughlin 31

Class B Region 1=

Langford 50, Waverly-South Shore 21

Class B Region 6=

Herreid/Selby Area 69, Lower Brule 62

Lyman 44, Potter County 21

Sully Buttes 54, Ipswich 36

Class B Region 8=

Faith 53, Bison 34

Harding County 72, Wakpala 27

Lemmon 52, Newell 37

Timber Lake 66, Tiospaye Topa 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

