Open in App
Martinsville, VA
See more from this location?
WFXR

UPDATE: Missing Martinsville man found

By Odyssey Fields,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ITtZ_0kznORn000

UPDATE 2/26 8:53 A.M. ( WFXR ) — The Martinsville Police Department has reported that 73-year-old Ezell Massey Jr. was located on Saturday night.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Martinsville Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing man.

73-year-old Ezell Massey Jr. was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Neighbors in the area, say they heard from Massey around 6 a.m. when he stepped outside his home in the 1400 block of Roundabout Road to smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBLqx_0kznORn000

He was wearing a green jacket and blue sweatpants with black shoes. He has brown eyes and is bald. Massey is about five-foot-six, weighs 215 pounds, and has a black walker.

Anyone who has information on Massey’s whereabouts is asked to call 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Martinsville, VA newsLocal Martinsville, VA
Martinsville Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in SW Virginia
Martinsville, VA2 days ago
Family of Deshawn Ross calls for reform after 22-year-old is murdered
Martinsville, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Salem PD find body of missing man
Salem, VA23 hours ago
Woman hospitalized after Roanoke vehicle crash
Roanoke, VA21 hours ago
Christiansburg Police lead search for missing 86-year-old man
Christiansburg, VA19 hours ago
Man injured in Roanoke shooting on Buena Vista Blvd
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Woman arrested in connection with Roanoke murder
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Man shot after altercation in SE Roanoke
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Roanoke woman charged with first-degree murder
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Man arrested, charged with second-degree murder after 2022 Roanoke homicide
Roanoke, VA22 hours ago
Salem man reported missing in February found dead, police say
Salem, VA1 day ago
Body of man reported missing from local hospital found in Salem
Salem, VA1 day ago
Non-profit buys seventh historic home in Roanoke
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Greensboro man killed in MLK Drive shooting identified
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Danville community reimagines juvenile justice
Danville, VA2 days ago
Vigil for homeless man killed in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Meet Buford: 10 News’ Pet of the Week
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
1 injured in stabbing on English Street in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Man accused of threatening police officer jailed after being shot
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Apartment fire occurs in Vinton
Vinton, VA4 days ago
Virginia State Police Searching for Plane that Went Missing Monday
Hillsville, VA4 days ago
Greensboro police identify car in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Update: Danville Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Danville, VA5 days ago
Man facing charges after shooting in Burlington
Burlington, NC4 days ago
Police make arrest in deadly shooting in Winston_Salem
Winston-salem, NC4 days ago
Danville police investigating homicide at Astoria Hotel
Danville, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy