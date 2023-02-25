UPDATE: Missing Martinsville man found

UPDATE 2/26 8:53 A.M. ( WFXR ) — The Martinsville Police Department has reported that 73-year-old Ezell Massey Jr. was located on Saturday night.

—

MARTINSVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Martinsville Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing man.

73-year-old Ezell Massey Jr. was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Neighbors in the area, say they heard from Massey around 6 a.m. when he stepped outside his home in the 1400 block of Roundabout Road to smoke.

He was wearing a green jacket and blue sweatpants with black shoes. He has brown eyes and is bald. Massey is about five-foot-six, weighs 215 pounds, and has a black walker.

Anyone who has information on Massey’s whereabouts is asked to call 276-638-8751.

