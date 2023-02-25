NBA DraftKings Picks 2/25: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a small six-game NBA DFS main slate on Saturday night, which includes a primetime showdown between the Celtics and Sixers at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. It starts with Jimmy Butler and the Heat wrapping up their four-game season series against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Spurs taking on Lauri Markannen and the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. Our DraftKings lineup has a good mix of veterans and multiple value sleepers under $6K who are the type of low-risk, high-reward options that are key in daily fantasy basketball tournaments.

Before we break down all of our picks, here are the most notable scoring rules for DraftKings contests: Made three-point shot ( +0.5 points ), rebound ( +1.25 points ), assists ( +1.5 points ), steals and blocks ( +2 points ), double-double ( +1.5 points -- max one per player ) and triple-double ( +3 points -- max one player ).

MORE NBA DFS: Tonight's FanDuel lineup

Saturday night's NBA DraftKings Picks: NBA DFS lineup for GPP tournaments

Saturday night main slate, $50,000 budget

PG Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers @ Magic ($9,400). The All-Star point guard started the second half of the regular season with an outstanding performance against the Celtics on Thursday night. Haliburton recorded his second double-double in his past three games, with 22 points and 14 rebounds (56.8 DraftKings points). Coincidentally, it was also the second time he scored 50-plus DK points within that period. The former Iowa State standout will look to lead the Pacers to a win tonight against the Magic, who allow 48.36 DraftKings points per game to PGs this season. Haliburton did not play in the Pacers' last meeting against the Magic last month. However, the 22-year-old played in the first two meetings in November, averaging 20 points and 14 assists per game.

SG Jordan Clarkson, Jazz vs. Spurs ($7,300). To round out our starting backcourt, we will pick Clarkson, who has an excellent matchup tonight against the Spurs. San Antonio has lost 15 consecutive games and is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Spurs allow the second-most DK points per game to SGs (45.82) and let opponents shoot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. This is an excellent spot for the veteran two-guard, who had 24 points, six assists, and four rebounds for 37 DraftKings points on Thursday night against the Thunder. Clarkson has scored 20-plus points in four-straight games and produced 36.6 DraftKings points per game. The veteran guard is the third-best SG on the main slate tonight behind Jaylen Brown and Brandon Ingram, whose salaries are $8K or higher.

SF Paolo Banchero, Magic vs. Pacers ($7,500). Banchero can be rostered either at PF or SF, which is one of the reasons why we have him in our DFS lineup. Banchero should play tonight well, as he'll be facing an Indiana squad that allows the fifth-most DK points per game to SFs this season (43.61). The former Duke star had a quiet performance on Thursday against the Pistons (11 points, six rebounds, and six assists). Banchero did not score much in that game but still recorded 26.5 DraftKings points. Banchero has been a consistent option in NBA DFS this season, averaging 35.7 DraftKings points per game in the Magic's offense. In their last meeting against Indiana, he posted 23 points, four assists, and three rebounds for 37.8 DraftKings points.

PF Tobias Harris, Sixers vs. Celtics ($5,300). Most individual DFS players might shy away from Harris as the Celtics allow the fewest DraftKings points per game to PFs (41.67) this season. However, the vet forward has shot the ball better over the past three games, which has led to Harris averaging 25.83 DraftKings points per game. Harris did not play well in the Sixers' last meeting against the Celtics earlier this month, only scoring four points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3pt) for 12.5 DraftKings points. Nevertheless, Harris is starting to turn the corner, which is good news for DFS players and Sixers fans.

C Walker Kessler, Jazz vs. Spurs ($6,300). Kessler has been one of the best rookies in the 2022 NBA Draft class, as he's done a phenomenal job of replacing All-Star center Rudy Gobert. The former Auburn standout is averaging 8.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 24.2 DraftKings points per game. Kessler had an excellent game on Thursday night against Oklahoma City, recording seven points, 18 rebounds, and seven blocks in 37 minutes (47 DK points). The rookie big man wasn't a factor offensively, but it didn't matter as he controlled the glass and dominated on defense. We should expect Kessler to put in work against the Spurs tonight, who don't have Jakob Poeltl in the middle anymore and allow the third-fewest DK points per game to centers (58.40). At a $6,300 salary, we will take our chances on Kessler to be one of the highest-scoring centers on the slate.

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets @ Grizzlies ($4,700). The veteran sharpshooter will enter our lineup after putting together back-to-back 30 DK point performances. Caldwell-Pope is coming off an efficient outing against the Cavaliers on Thursday night, scoring 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from three-point range. He also added three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two steals, which helped him produce 34.8 DraftKings points. Caldwell-Pope will now go up against the Grizzlies tonight, who give up the seventh-most DraftKings points per game to SGs (44.36). This is a good matchup in a game where we could see a lot of scoring.

F Keita Bates-Diop, Spurs @ Jazz ($4,400). Bates-Diop will fly under the radar because the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. However, the 27-year-old has been playing well over the past few games and is a great value play at $4400. The former Ohio State standout is producing 13.7 and 6.0 rebounds in the past three games while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Bates-Diop is also recording 25.5 DK points per game within that period. DFS players might have to temper their expectations for tonight's matchup, as the Jazz's defense has been good against small and power forwards this season. But if we can get 20 DraftKings points from Bates-Diop, it would be considered a win.

UTIL Immanuel Quickley, Knicks vs. Pelicans ($4,900). We will run it back at the UTIL spot with Quickley, who scored in double figures for the sixth-straight game on Friday night against the Wizards. The third-year combo guard had 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3pt), three rebounds, and an assist for 21.3 DraftKings points. He will look to extend his scoring streak to seven games tonight against New Orleans, who are ranked eighth against PG/SGs in OPRK. It's not an easy matchup for the former Kentucky guard, but he'll get opportunities to put up shots to lead the Knicks' second unit.