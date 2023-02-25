Open in App
Dallas, TX
8 News Now

Golden Knights faceoff: Stars hope to end five-game losing skid

By Gary Dymski,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ryq9_0kznO0Hs00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday night’s clash against the Central Division leading Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena begins a stretch of four tough games for the Golden Knights.

After Dallas, the Knights visit defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado on Monday, then host Carolina on Wednesday and New Jersey on Friday. Carolina leads the Metropolitan Division, with New Jersey in second place.

Dallas has lost five straight (0-3-2).

The Knights have an eight-game points streak (6-0-2) and are atop the Pacific Division with 75 points, one point ahead of Los Angeles. The Knights have two games in hand.

Dallas Stars at Golden Knights

  • Faceoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena
  • TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
  • Records : Stars 30-16-12; Knights 35-18-5
  • Notes: LW Jason Robertson (35G, 37A) is the Stars’ top scorer. A second-round pick in 2017 (39th overall), Robertson ranks among the NHL’s top 10 in points.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

