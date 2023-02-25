Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: How Darvin Ham Believes LA Can Build Off Warriors Win

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X96oh_0kznNuEA00

Your new-look Los Angeles Lakers are already gelling together, it appears.

The team won a second straight blowout game over a legitimate postseason contender Thursday, when it trounced the visiting Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena 124-111 , despite stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for a mere 25 points.

LA has gone 3-1 in its past four games (two of the victories came against the Warriors). After the action, head coach Darvin Ham reflected on the W in his postgame presser.

"The ball moved around nicely. Everybody contributed, everybody had different moments. Guys stayed aggressive, playing downhill. Just overall [a] great team win. Defensively, they put a lot of pressure on you. They play fast in [the] full court, fast in the half court. So you have to really have multiple efforts all over the place, and I thought our guys did that. And we had some unfortunate moments in terms of giving up second and third possessions on the glass, but we kept the next-play mentality and when we did get the ball we stayed aggressive. Great win against another great ball club," Ham said. "Our guys slowly but surely are getting more and more familiar with one another."

Los Angeles is beating opponents by an average of 15.5 points a night in these two wins.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: How Rui Hachimura Feels About LA's Chemistry
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James Of Lying About Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Why The Pelicans' Losses Are Los Angeles' Gain
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Makes Risky Bet On LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Offers Conflicting Explanations For Resting Anthony Davis Wednesday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Sends Message Of Support To Ailing Sportswriter
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Updates Health Status For Friday's Minnesota Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Discuss Playing While Hurt With Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Lakers News: Official Timeline Revealed for LeBron James Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Says He Requested Trade Out Of LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Hold Back On Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Front Office Expert Believes Kyrie Irving Still Considering LA
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Lakers: Commentator Offers Bold Prediction For Preferred LA First-Round Playoff Matchup
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Lakers Rumors: LA Gearing Up For Playoff Push Sans LeBron James?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: 3 Timberwolves Free Agents For LA To Watch
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Lakers News: LA To Face Grizzlies Without Ja Morant Due to Suspension
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Lakers News: Insider Prognosticates What LeBron James Foot Injury Means For LA's Postseason Chances
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: How LA Managed To Pull Off A Huge Win Without Its Top 3 Scorers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: How To Bet On A Star-Free Los Angeles-Oklahoma City Clash
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Jordan Wears Affordable Air Jordans at Hornets Game
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions for Friday's Must-Win Game Against the Timberwolves
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Insider Lays Out Los Angeles' Needs In 2023 Draft
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers News: LA Staggers In Fourth, Drops Winnable Game To Timberwolves
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Lakers Injury News: Final Statuses Revealed for Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder for Friday's Game
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Lakers News: Odds And Lines For Battle Of Play-In Hopefuls
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Lifts Star-Free LA To Win Over SGA-Free Thunder
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: Yet Another LA Player May Miss Timberwolves Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Tonight's Star-Free LA-OKC Bout
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Starting 5 For Los Angeles Revealed Ahead Of Thunder Rumble
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy