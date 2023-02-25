Lakers News: How Darvin Ham Believes LA Can Build Off Warriors Win

Your new-look Los Angeles Lakers are already gelling together, it appears.

The team won a second straight blowout game over a legitimate postseason contender Thursday, when it trounced the visiting Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena 124-111 , despite stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for a mere 25 points.

LA has gone 3-1 in its past four games (two of the victories came against the Warriors). After the action, head coach Darvin Ham reflected on the W in his postgame presser.

"The ball moved around nicely. Everybody contributed, everybody had different moments. Guys stayed aggressive, playing downhill. Just overall [a] great team win. Defensively, they put a lot of pressure on you. They play fast in [the] full court, fast in the half court. So you have to really have multiple efforts all over the place, and I thought our guys did that. And we had some unfortunate moments in terms of giving up second and third possessions on the glass, but we kept the next-play mentality and when we did get the ball we stayed aggressive. Great win against another great ball club," Ham said. "Our guys slowly but surely are getting more and more familiar with one another."

Los Angeles is beating opponents by an average of 15.5 points a night in these two wins.

