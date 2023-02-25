Browns and Return man Jakeem Grant Agree to Renegotiated Deal, Cleveland Saves Cap Space
By Brandon Little,
7 days ago
Cleveland Browns and WR/KR Jakeem Grant agreed to renegotiated deal for next season.
Cleveland Browns made a slight move recently to save some cap space. Wide receiver and return man Jakeem Grant took a restructured deal, according ESPN's Field Yates.
His 2023 cap hit was set to be $3,561,666. According to the report, Grant is going to to take $1,765,000 less. The cap hit in 2023 will now be $1,796,666. Cleveland will save $1.76 million with the move.
This is just a slight change to a contract of a few that are set to come. Cleveland is going to restructure some deals and use that along with the increased cap number to not only pay their current guys, but to remain aggressive in the open market as well.
Grant missed last season with an injury, prior to the injury there was excitement with him being the return man. During the season it was rookie running back Jerome Ford taking the kicks and Donovan Peoples-Jones handling punts.
