Browns and Return man Jakeem Grant Agree to Renegotiated Deal, Cleveland Saves Cap Space

Cleveland Browns and WR/KR Jakeem Grant agreed to renegotiated deal for next season.

Cleveland Browns made a slight move recently to save some cap space. Wide receiver and return man Jakeem Grant took a restructured deal, according ESPN's Field Yates.

His 2023 cap hit was set to be $3,561,666. According to the report, Grant is going to to take $1,765,000 less. The cap hit in 2023 will now be $1,796,666. Cleveland will save $1.76 million with the move.

This is just a slight change to a contract of a few that are set to come. Cleveland is going to restructure some deals and use that along with the increased cap number to not only pay their current guys, but to remain aggressive in the open market as well.

Grant missed last season with an injury, prior to the injury there was excitement with him being the return man. During the season it was rookie running back Jerome Ford taking the kicks and Donovan Peoples-Jones handling punts.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Why Browns Should Wait to Draft Receiver, the Player They Should Take

College Football Defensive Coordinator to Join Cleveland Browns to coach Safeties

Cardinals Next QB Coach Coming From the Cleveland Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement on Firing of ST Coach Mike... Priefer

Browns Mock Draft: Fixing the D-Line, Adding a Surprise Playmaker

Texans have 'Strong' Interest in Poaching Browns Defensive Assistant

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker, RB Syracuse

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Talks to Buy NBA Team

Former Browns Assistant Heading to Chargers to Coach Linebackers

Browns DE Myles Garrett Gives Update Following Injury at Pro Bowl Games

Saints to Hire Former Browns DC Joe Woods

8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won't Break the Bank

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett has a Better Case for Pro Bowl Than Ravens Tyler Huntley

Browns Have Three Players on PFF's Top 100 Free Agents

Browns 5 Best Moves of 2022: #5 David Njoku's Contract Extension

Longtime Browns Tight End Joining Dan Campbell's Staff With the Lions

Browns RG Wyatt Teller Added to Pro Bowl as Replacement

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback... Market

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Kendre Miller, RB TCU