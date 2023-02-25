Seahawks' Quandre Diggs Delivers Bobby Wagner Recruiting Pitch: 'We Want Him!'

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs continues to flood the Twitter timeline with tweets directed at getting Bobby Wagner back to the Pacific Northwest after just one season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Once it was announced Thursday that the Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner would be mutually agreeing to part ways, the rest of the NFL collectively perked its ears up.

This included Wagner's old Seattle Seahawks teammates, who took to social media to put together a rally cry focused on bringing the six-time All-Pro back to Seattle. The recruiting movement clearly had a leader, as Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs began to flood the Twitter timeline with tweets directed at getting Wagner back after just one season with the Rams.

And on Friday, Diggs took it a step further, tagging his former teammate directly while getting the 12s to come together to let Wagner know that Seattle would welcome him back with open arms.

"12’s let’s tag @Bwagz and let him know WE want him back," Diggs tweeted.

Wagner responded. And though his response was short, it could carry some significant, hidden weight. In the world of emojis, it was Wagner's use of the eyeballs that could mean he's considering a return to the place he called home for 10 years ... or, he could just be teasing everyone.

Wagner had signed with the Rams last offseason after a less-than-perfect departure from the Seahawks, who released him in March 2022. He joined LA thinking that another Super Bowl was on the horizon, but instead it was the Seahawks who made the playoffs while the Rams finished with a brutal 5-12 record.

Now knowing the kind of future Seattle has in front of it, maybe Wagner gives it another shot. But with a long offseason ahead, anything can happen ... just don't think this will stop Diggs from his all-out recruiting efforts.

