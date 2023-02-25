Open in App
Lowell, MI
Lowell police asking for information on break-ins at 2 dispensaries

By Corinne Moore,

7 days ago

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell Police Department is asking the public for information on two break-ins that happened at Lowell marijuana dispensaries this month.

According to the surveillance photo posted on the police department’s Facebook page, one break-in happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers said it happened at Joyology, located at 2399 W. Main St.

Responding officers learned that the front door had been broken into and items were taken from the store. It’s unclear how much was taken.

Video surveillance showed five individuals arriving at the store in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu, the police department said.

Officers said a cannabis store across the street, Exclusive located at 2348 W. Main Street, was broken into on Feb. 3 around 8 a.m.

Officers said two individuals entered the store through a broken window and were armed with handguns. It’s unclear how much cash and products were taken.

It’s unclear if the two break-ins are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 616.897.7123.

The break-ins remain under investigation.

