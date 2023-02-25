Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Delta baggage issue at Logan Airport forces some passengers to fly without luggage

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCcbh_0kznMVOK00

Delta Air lines baggage system malfunction leaves Logan travelers lugage-less 00:41

BOSTON - A baggage issue led to long lines at Logan Airport Saturday morning forcing some passengers to fly without their luggage.

Lines wrapped through terminal A and out to the sidewalk at one point after Delta Air Lines had an issue with their baggage system.

Some of the first flights of the day took off without checked bags because the pilots didn't have time to wait for the issue to be fixed. Bags that didn't make it were sent on the next available flights to their destinations.

Passenger Elena Higgins told WBZ-TV she was hoping her skis would make it on her flight to Park City. Utah.

"People are missing their flights because they're sitting in line so long and then with flights getting moved around, or going on time or being delayed, I think the schedule's a little out of whack right now," she said.

The issue was fixed and full baggage service resumed shortly after 9 a.m.

"Our baggage system is fully operational at Boston Logan Airport following a brief interruption of service earlier this morning, which resulted in some departure delays. Delta teams worked diligently to keep flights moving as quickly and safely as possible, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience to their travel plans," a Delta spokesperson told WBZ in an email.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Dozens of Flights Canceled, Delayed as Storm Nears New England
Boston, MA1 day ago
NTSB investigating JetBlue, Learjet close call at Logan Airport
Boston, MA2 days ago
'Just plain awful': Pothole season underway in Boston
Boston, MA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JetBlue pilot landing in Boston averts potential collision
Boston, MA4 days ago
85-year-old woman punched by rider on MBTA Silver Line bus
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Dogs ride bus to daycare on the North Shore
Marblehead, MA22 hours ago
Revere neighborhood going days without consistent mail delivery
Revere, MA2 days ago
MBTA captures vandal blacking out security cameras on very same camera
Quincy, MA5 hours ago
Family of man dragged to death on Red Line sues MBTA
Boston, MA2 days ago
Video shows woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at MBTA station
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Warm winter leads to more ticks in New England
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
Inspector General tells Boston schools to crack down on late buses
Boston, MA2 days ago
New Hampshire woman uses Facebook to get help during fire
Hampton, NH1 day ago
Tell us: What’s the best restaurant for outdoor dining in Greater Boston?
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘What Happened to the Money?' After Customers Paid Large Deposits for Home Projects, Contractor Files for Bankruptcy
Bedford, MA1 day ago
Dunkin' team jumps into action to help stranded customer in Bellingham, Massachusetts
Bellingham, MA3 days ago
‘Spring' Snowstorm Hits Friday Into Saturday – Here's the Timing, Snow Total Predictions and Other Impacts
Boston, MA2 days ago
Are These the 5 Most Scrumptiously Delicious Lobster Rolls in New England?
Boston, MA2 days ago
See Inside One of the Most Photographed Homes in Hyannis
Barnstable, MA2 days ago
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Massachusetts
Boston, MA2 days ago
Several ambulances called to crash in Hyannis
Hyannis, NE23 hours ago
USPS mail carrier seen shoveling walkway for elderly Arlington, Mass. resident
Arlington, MA4 days ago
2 Hurt as Car Slams Into Wilmington Home, Causing Major Damage
Wilmington, MA1 day ago
TikTok unveils one hour time limit for users under 18
Boston, MA2 days ago
Driver Killed in North Reading Crash
North Reading, MA23 hours ago
Sale closed in Mashpee: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home
Mashpee, MA2 days ago
How much higher will rent prices climb?
Providence, RI2 days ago
Newton water main break closes restaurants, leaves hotel without water
Newton, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy