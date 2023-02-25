Delta baggage issue at Logan Airport forces some passengers to fly without luggage

Delta Air lines baggage system malfunction leaves Logan travelers lugage-less 00:41

BOSTON - A baggage issue led to long lines at Logan Airport Saturday morning forcing some passengers to fly without their luggage.

Lines wrapped through terminal A and out to the sidewalk at one point after Delta Air Lines had an issue with their baggage system.

Some of the first flights of the day took off without checked bags because the pilots didn't have time to wait for the issue to be fixed. Bags that didn't make it were sent on the next available flights to their destinations.

Passenger Elena Higgins told WBZ-TV she was hoping her skis would make it on her flight to Park City. Utah.

"People are missing their flights because they're sitting in line so long and then with flights getting moved around, or going on time or being delayed, I think the schedule's a little out of whack right now," she said.

The issue was fixed and full baggage service resumed shortly after 9 a.m.

"Our baggage system is fully operational at Boston Logan Airport following a brief interruption of service earlier this morning, which resulted in some departure delays. Delta teams worked diligently to keep flights moving as quickly and safely as possible, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience to their travel plans," a Delta spokesperson told WBZ in an email.