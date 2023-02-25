Stop & Shop grocery stores host one-day career fair throughout city

Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
By News 12 Staff,
Stop & Shop grocery stores are hosting a one-day career fair for those seeking employment.
Store managers say they hope to fill 70 part-time roles and a few full-time positions in Stop & Shops across all five boroughs.
News 12 has been told many applicants will be hired on the sport and the rest will hear about the status of their application within a few days.
Managers plan to interview applicants until 5 p.m.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0