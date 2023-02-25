Stop & Shop grocery stores host one-day career fair throughout city

Stop & Shop grocery stores are hosting a one-day career fair for those seeking employment.

Store managers say they hope to fill 70 part-time roles and a few full-time positions in Stop & Shops across all five boroughs.

News 12 has been told many applicants will be hired on the sport and the rest will hear about the status of their application within a few days.

Managers plan to interview applicants until 5 p.m.