Assessing and Projecting Terrence Shannon Jr. Versus Northwestern

Terrence Shannon Jr's dynamic return sparked an Illinois comeback win over Northwestern in one his best games of the season. What worked for TSJ and projects to the next level?

After missing two games due to a concussion, Terrence Shannon Jr. returned to the Illinois lineup with a statement game as he led the team to comeback win over Northwestern, pouring in an efficient 26 points in 29 minutes. He took some time to get comfortable in his return to game action and battled early foul trouble, but he found his rhythm, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half. Let’s assess and project two of my biggest takeaways from TSJ’s performance, his three-point shooting and defensive playmaking.

Stat Line: 26 points I 8-of-10 from the field I 4-of-5 from three I 6-of-9 on free throws in 29 minutes

Confident and Capable Three-Point Shooting

Shannon Jr. is a prospect that I label as 3-and-D plus due to his potential fit that role along with his upside to contribute in other areas and roles within the game. However, the three-ball aspect of the role has always been a bit questionable and key swing skill for him. After draining 4-of-5, TSJ is shooting a respectable 34% from three on a career-high 5.2 attempts per game.

What’s most encouraging about his 3-point shooting in this one, outside of the efficiency of course, was his confidence and shotmaking versatility. Shannon Jr. airballed his first shot attempt, a quick release catch-and-shoot three in transition that was on target, but just short. Not drawing iron on his first attempt had NO affect on his willingness to continue to shoot. He would later connect on multiple threes that highlighted his shotmaking versatility and range including two spot up catch-and-shoot threes, a deep handoff three and stepback three.

Shannon Jr. likely isn't the 38% long ball shooter from last season on fewer attempts per game (3.3), but his confident and skilled shotmaking paired with his career 34% clip should be enough to keep the floor spaced for his teammates and maintain slashing lanes for himself, where he’s at his best.

Defensive Playmaking

The athleticism, activity and competitiveness the Illinois prospect brings to the defensive end will be valued by NBA teams. He leverages his tools to be a disruptive defender, averaging 1.9 stocks and picking up both an on ball steal against Northwestern. His on ball steal offered a glimpse of his quick hands and ability to thrive in transition, particularly after turning the offense over.

It’s not only about steals and blocks. Shannon Jr. fought through screens all game, looking to stay connected and bother his matchups as much as possible. He was able to draw an offensive foul on a BLOB and get multiple stops by battling through screens then giving an effective contest. Even if he isn't a shutdown defender, it's clear the impact he can have as a 6-foot-6 wing.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.