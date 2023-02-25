Open in App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IRS tax deductions: Does volunteer work count?

By Russell Falcon,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2sLb_0kznHjgz00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you pitched in at any food drives or trash pickups over the past year? Volunteer work is always valuable but does it have any tax-deductible value on your federal taxes?

While the short answer is no, this doesn’t necessarily mean some costs associated with volunteer work can’t be deducted. More on that shortly.

$2, or more? How rarely seen bills could be worth beyond their printed value

As the IRS explains, these are not tax deductible:

  • “The value of a volunteer’s time or services”
  • The value of using a volunteer’s space or equipment

Volunteer costs that are eligible tax deductions include:

  • Unreimbursed expenses related to travel (lodging and meal costs for overnight trips), including the actual cost of gas/oil spent or a rate of $0.14 per mile. Additionally, parking and toll costs can be deducted.
  • Unreimbursed expenses for buying and/or cleaning volunteer clothing or uniforms.

There are many stipulations to deducing these costs, however.

For costs of travel, the IRS says you can’t deduct expenses for vehicle repair/maintenance, depreciation, registration fees, insurance or tires — even if these costs are due to volunteer work. It’s also noted that the IRS isn’t likely to allow deductions for travel “unless there is no significant element of personal pleasure, recreation or vacation in such travel.” Translation: first-class airfare and a stay at a 5-star hotel may not qualify.

Which states have the most — and least — expensive pizza pies

As far as volunteer clothing goes, the IRS particularly states that volunteer items that can also be used for non-volunteer use may not be eligible for deduction.

It’s also important to know whether the organization you’re volunteering for qualifies as a charitable organization according to IRS’ definitions. Types of qualified organizations, sometimes called “50% limit organizations,” include churches, publicly supported charities, and certain educational organizations.

The IRS says organizations will typically be able to tell you if they’re a 50% limit organization.

For full details, you can visit the IRS’ Charities and Their Volunteers explainer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pritzker reacts to Lightfoot’s loss in reelection bid
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Police Superintendent to resign
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Police searching for two women in connection with Rockford carjacking, shooting
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Rockford man was cooking meth in his garage, caused explosion, police say
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Loves Park woman arrested after driving her car into a house
Loves Park, IL2 days ago
Autopsy reveals missing Illinois man’s cause of death; coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body
Troy, IL1 day ago
Rebel Wilson reveals she was banned from Disneyland for a bathroom selfie
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Machesney Park to get $500K to move residents away from Rock River flood zone
Machesney Park, IL1 day ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA35 minutes ago
‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of first-time homebuyers
Portland, OR1 day ago
Rockford man, convicted of selling stolen guns, sentenced on new gun charge
Rockford, IL2 days ago
eBay sales over $600 must be reported to the IRS in 2023
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Stolen gun, drugs found during Rockford traffic stop, police say
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Is it better to flush or throw away toilet paper?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Janesville Police capture man who led officers on car, foot chase
Janesville, WI2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Could a wealthy Atlanta neighborhood secede from the city? Controversial issue advanced by GOP lawmakers
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Tom Sizemore, actor who starred in ‘Heat,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ dies at 61
Burbank, IL8 hours ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Windsor Locks, CT3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy