Open in App
KGET

IRS tax deductions: Does volunteer work count?

By Russell Falcon,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwA6X_0kznHEWa00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you pitched in at any food drives or trash pickups over the past year? Volunteer work is always valuable but does it have any tax-deductible value on your federal taxes?

While the short answer is no, this doesn’t necessarily mean some costs associated with volunteer work can’t be deducted. More on that shortly.

$2, or more? How rarely seen bills could be worth beyond their printed value

As the IRS explains, these are not tax deductible:

  • “The value of a volunteer’s time or services”
  • The value of using a volunteer’s space or equipment

Volunteer costs that are eligible tax deductions include:

  • Unreimbursed expenses related to travel (lodging and meal costs for overnight trips), including the actual cost of gas/oil spent or a rate of $0.14 per mile. Additionally, parking and toll costs can be deducted.
  • Unreimbursed expenses for buying and/or cleaning volunteer clothing or uniforms.

There are many stipulations to deducing these costs, however.

For costs of travel, the IRS says you can’t deduct expenses for vehicle repair/maintenance, depreciation, registration fees, insurance or tires — even if these costs are due to volunteer work. It’s also noted that the IRS isn’t likely to allow deductions for travel “unless there is no significant element of personal pleasure, recreation or vacation in such travel.” Translation: first-class airfare and a stay at a 5-star hotel may not qualify.

‘My life is over:’ Driver’s BAC nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash, reports say

As far as volunteer clothing goes, the IRS particularly states that volunteer items that can also be used for non-volunteer use may not be eligible for deduction.

It’s also important to know whether the organization you’re volunteering for qualifies as a charitable organization according to IRS’ definitions. Types of qualified organizations, sometimes called “50% limit organizations,” include churches, publicly supported charities, and certain educational organizations.

The IRS says organizations will typically be able to tell you if they’re a 50% limit organization.

For full details, you can visit the IRS’ Charities and Their Volunteers explainer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Couple ordered to stand trial in Tehachapi baby’s death
Tehachapi, CA1 day ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting appears to be same man rescued from chimney
Bakersfield, CA16 hours ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL2 days ago
Woolworth’s owners remove glass front damaged by vandals; temporary wood replacement means renovation can begin
Bakersfield, CA19 hours ago
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks assistance identifying Home Depot arson suspect
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man pleads not guilty to deadly Stockdale Highway shooting
Bakersfield, CA21 hours ago
Man frees himself after car crashes into canal, Bakersfield police investigating incident
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Officer injured in a car fire on California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA4 hours ago
BPD searching for 2 missing at-risk teenagers
Bakersfield, CA16 hours ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT2 days ago
What is ‘whiskey fungus’? Jack Daniels facilities blamed for sticky black substance covering Tennessee neighborhood
Mulberry, TN5 hours ago
More details released in Pine Street gunfight
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Carjacking suspect caught after firing at officers during wild, high-speed chase through LA, video shows
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Hearing postponed for man charged in Pesante Road shooting
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
2 detained for allegedly attempting to break into vehicles at Bakersfield Christian HS
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
18-year-old killed in Lamont shooting identified
Lamont, CA3 days ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Ja Morant investigated by NBA after Instagram post appears to show him flashing a gun
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Keene, NH3 hours ago
Tom Sizemore, actor who starred in ‘Heat,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ dies at 61
Burbank, CA8 hours ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy