KRON4 News

February adoption fees waived at Humane Society Silicon Valley

By Stephanie Lin,

7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you're looking for a fur-ever friend, it is now easier than ever to find one. Humane Society Silicon Valley is waiving its adoption fees for some animals. Jessica Zubizarreta from Humane Society Silicon Valley joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to a four-legged friend looking for love, and to talk about some upcoming adoption events.

