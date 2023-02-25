Survey(s) Says: A Tough 2023 Season Awaits Chicago Fire

The Athletic's annual MLS surveys predict a bottom-half finish in the Eastern Conference for Chicago.

It’s nearly kickoff time for the 2023 MLS season, and the Chicago Fire have their work cut out for them.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference and an embarrassing home loss in the U.S. Open Cup to USL League One’s Union Omaha last season have Fire supporters praying for a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

Will that happen? Well, per two surveys put out by The Athletic, it’s not looking great for Chicago.

Fire Front Office Praised

The good part is the executive branch of the club had a decent 2022 and The Athletic's MLS executive survey, which is so well done on an annual basis by Paul Tenorio & Sam Stejskal, reflected that by ranking them tied for the fourth-best offseason.

The Jhon Durán $18 million transfer to the Premier League’s Aston Villa was a shrewd business deal for the Fire and was tied for the third-best move of the offseason (two votes), per the executive survey.

The Fire signed Durán for $2.5 million in 2021 and after just a year with the club he became their biggest sale ever. That, combined with Gabriel Slonina’s transfer to Chelsea that brought in a minimum of $10 million, made for a great year for the Fire’s bottom line.

The executive branch of the Fire received another compliment when they were tied for second with three votes for the best ownership group, per the executive survey.

The trust Fire owner Joe Mansueto has in his staff was cited as a reason to enjoy his work as an owner with the caveat that his loyalty can result in bad regimes sticking around for too long. As with any sporting venture, capital is everything, and this survey mentions that the Fire’s issues “aren’t down to a lack of funding from their [owner].”

Lack of On-Pitch Hype

Now, those were the only three query sections in which the Chicago Fire were even mentioned by surveyors, but there was not a player mentioned for a “most underrated” or any of the “best at position X” superlative. If there was a “bounce-back candidate” superlative, then maybe we would’ve seen Xherdan Shaqiri and Kacper Przybyłko included.

If you thought the MLS executives had a bleak outlook on the Fire, The Athletic’s soccer staff shared their annual MLS predictions and they gave Chicago zero votes of confidence entering 2023.

Predicting the 2023 Eastern Conference standings, the Fire received a single vote for both a 12th and 13th place finish but received three votes apiece for finishing in 14th or dead last in the conference.

Confidence is lacking on the outside in anticipation of the 2023 Chicago Fire season. Per these projections, the Fire can really only exceed expectations this year.