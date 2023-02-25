SF Giants: Logan Webb stars in Tyler Rich's latest music video

The SF Giants had fun with ace Logan Webb's appearance in Tyler Rich's music video for "Trucks Don't Lie."

Logan Webb knows how to captivate an audience's attention when he's on the mound, but the SF Giants ace may have another way to take center stage. The young starting pitcher has a cameo appearance in country musician Tyler Rich's music video for his song "Trucks Don't Lie." Webb plays the manstress of Rich's partner in the video, serving as the primary antagonist.

Rich is a 37-year-old country music singer who has been releasing original music since 2015. His 2018 single "The Difference" is easily his biggest hit, reaching Gold status while charting in the United States and Canada. A Yuba City, California native, Rich is releasing his latest single, "I Know You Do," on March 3rd.

Rich released his video on Thursday, which was nearly perfect timing for the Giants. With their first official game of spring training on the docket for Saturday afternoon, the Giants were having fun with Webb's cameo in the clubhouse.

According to multiple beat writers with the team in Arizona, the video was playing on repeat in San Francisco's clubhouse. Webb and his teammates were having fun with his acting debut and, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, reliever John Brebbia was building his own amateur comedy routine based on the video.

Webb was not expected to be with the Giants at this point in spring training, but his decision to opt out of the World Baseball Classic allowed him to spend all of camp with the team.

A Rocklin, California native, Webb has emerged as one of the best young starting pitchers in the major leagues. Last season, he posted a 2.90 ERA in 192.1 innings and finished 11th in National League Cy Young award voting. As the SF Giants look to return to the postseason in 2023, they are relying on Logan Webb to lead their starting rotation.

Check out the full video below: