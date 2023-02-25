Woman Shares a Secret Feature All Ovens Have That Make Cleaning Them a Breeze!

Cleaning an oven is not the simplest task. Sure they have the “self clean” option that basically just cooks everything away, but there is not much you can do when it comes to cleaning the nasty cracks, crevasse, and the dark almost stained color that shows up as a thick film over the front glass window .

It seems like it would be so much easier to get all of these points of the oven clean if the door was in the way or so fragile, I mean you have to put some serious scrubbing power to get that glass window clean which can feel sketchy with it dangling off the front of the oven. Well TikToker and genius @jessmr2 shared an oven feature that will change the way you clean your oven… forever!

Apparently all ovens have this feature, and we are quite confused about how we are just now learning this?

The woman shows us the secret door latch that makes cleaning ovens a total breeze. Located on the bottom corners of the oven door, there are little metal arms that hold your oven door on- on most models, that is- these arms hinges open and release the door, so you can take it off and really give it the scrub it needs !

It is for reasons like this that we are so thankful for the internet!

