Knox County, KY
FOX 56

Knox County structure fire changed to murder investigation

By Matthew Duckworth,

7 days ago

WOOLUM, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Developments have been made regarding a Knox County structure fire death investigation, prompting the incident to be changed to a murder investigation.

At 11:06 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police were called to the 1800 block of Horn Branch Road to investigate human remains that were found inside a structure fire.

According to KSP, after the State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy it was determined that 64-year-old Ricky Campbell, who was found inside his burned residence, died of a gunshot wound.

Throughout the course of their investigation, KSP said they have taken 42-year-old Harvey Hood into custody and he is receiving treatment at the University of Louisville. Authorities said Hood was found at his residence less than a mile from the scene of the structure fire.

Hood has been charged with:

  • Murder
  • First-degree arson
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Theft of auto

Upon his release from the hospital, Hood will be transported back to Knox County

