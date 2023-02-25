Open in App
Police make arrest after slaying of Australian tourist in Indonesian bar

By Matt Bernardini,

7 days ago

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An Indonesian man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Australian tourist who was killed after allegedly being hit with a bar stool in Bali, police said.

Troy Johnston, 40, of Perth, Australia, was on vacation with his family when he was allegedly assaulted by the owner of the Uncle Benz Cafe in Bali, while drinking there early Thursday morning.

Police arrested 20-year-old Gede Wijaya, saying he hit Johnston over the head with a bar stool. Authorities said Wijaya will be charged with murder.

"I really regret that, I had no intention at all as I know him well," Wijaya said during a televised court hearing, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Johnston's wife, Ni Nyoman Purnianti, denied that Wijaya knew her husband. She told authorities she and her brother went to check him at 3:45 a.m. Thursday and found him in "a pool of blood" on the bar's terrace.

During the hearing, Wijaya claimed Johnston was throwing bottles on the street and the two got into an altercation. Police alleged that Johnston threw a stool at Wijaya, who then picked it up and hit the Australian man in the head.

Johnston worked for the mining company Rio Tinto in Perth.

In a statement, a Rio Tinto spokesman said in a statement issued to The Guardian the company was "devastated" that "one of our much loved and valued team members has tragically passed away overseas."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

