Look: Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Trade Speculation

Smoke has continued to billow about a potential trade of Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback, is due to count more than $25 million against the salary cap in 2023, leading to quite a bit of speculation that he could be on the move. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero even reported Friday that a trade of Ramsey appears "very likely."

No surprise, it didn't take long for the outspoken Ramsey to address the rumors.

Ramsey took to Twitter on Friday afternoon and tweeted a string of laughing emojis followed by a message.

"The 'story' sounds better than the truth sometimes I'll admit that," Ramsey wrote. "I live in the truth tho. God is so great! I am blessed & highly favored!"

Ramsey has continued to operate as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Rams midway through the 2019 season. He was named a first-team All Pro in 2020 and 2021. He recorded a career-high with 88 tackles and tied his career-best mark with four interceptions last season.

However, the Rams are currently over the salary cap for the 2023 season, and getting Ramsey's hefty contract off the books might be the only way to get under the limit. Ramsey himself tweeted that he could "maybe" envision himself being dealt last week, although he has since deleted the post.

All eyes around the NFL will continue to be on Ramsey in the coming weeks to see whether he is indeed suiting up for a new team in 2023.