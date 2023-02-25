Georgia veteran celebrates 106th birthday

WILKES COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man celebrated a rare birthday last week.

Evans “Duck” Moore of Wilkes County was born on Feb. 14, 1917, and is a war veteran, according to WJBF .

Meaning last week, Moore celebrated his 106th birthday on Valentine’s Day.

Moore enjoys dancing, riding around, working in his garden and with his hands and his tractor, according to WJBF.

He told WJBF that he still enjoys a “nip of alcohol” and his daily morning coffee. He credits those among other things to his longevity.