CBS LA

Flooded I-5 Freeway is completely closed in areas

By KCAL-News Staff,

7 days ago

Flooding in the I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley 00:31

Rain closed portions of the I-5 freeway Saturday morning  in the San Fernando Valley and in the Atwater Village area. In the Sun Valley area, three abandoned cars were still on the freeway, submerged in water.

Caltrans reported the following: Full I-5 freeway closure in the Sun Valley/ Arleta area due to flooding. Northbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED from Penrose St. to Sheldon St./Laurel Canyon Blvd. Southbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED Osborne St. to State Route 170.

In the Atwater Village area: The I-5 Freeway closed due to flooding Saturday morning. Caltrans reports: Southbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED from Los Feliz Blvd. To Glendale Blvd. Northbound I-5 ALL LANES CLOSED FROM Fletcher Dr. to Glendale Blvd. for an unknown period of time.

