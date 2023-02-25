Toonami Shares English Dub Preview of Dragon Ball/One Piece Crossover

In 2013, special episodes of One Piece and Toriko aired , with the special project titled "Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special". In this unique crossover, the Z-Fighters and the Straw Hat Pirates met officially in a unique scenario that saw Shonen brawlers from the three series attempting to fight one another in an effort to win the most delicious food from any universe. Never having received an official English Dub following its premiere, the anime crossover is coming to Toonami next month with the platform offering a first look at the anime epic.

Of course, besides seeing these Shonen characters all on the same screen , a major draw of this crossover is witnessing an official fight between the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and Son Goku himself, as their allies both fight and interact with characters that have never been a part of their respective universes. While the Shonen characters have found themselves fighting against and alongside one another in a number of video games that have been released since the introduction of Dream 9, there hasn't been a crossover in the anime medium since.

Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko Preview

Toei Animation shared the new preview for the Shonen crossover that will be arriving on Toonami on March 4th, with a brief video seeing Sean Schemmel and Colleen Clinkenbeard returning to their respective roles as Son Goku and Monkey D. Luffy:

Ironically enough, there has been some serious crossover when it comes to the English voice actors that work behind the scenes on both Dragon Ball Super and One Piece . Colleen Clinkenbeard, the voice of Monkey D. Luffy, has lent her talents to the Dragon Ball series, taking on the roles of both Gohan and Goku during their childhood years. While the voice of Goku, Sean Schemmel, hasn't had any One Piece roles on his resume, the voice of Vegeta and Piccolo, Chris Sabat, also takes on one of Luffy's strongest allies on the Grand Line in Roronoa Zoro. Needless to say, it seems as though this crossover will have plenty of roles for the English Dub voice actors that have breathed life into both series over the years.

Are you hyped to see the Z-Fighters and the Straw Hat Pirates square off with their English voice actors leading the charge? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of the Shonen juggernauts.