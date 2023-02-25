Open in App
Gov. Justice announces agreement on largest tax cut in state history

By Lootpress News Staff,

7 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today:

“I am extremely happy that after weeks of negotiations with all parties we’ve been able to reach a deal with the House and Senate that will be the largest tax cut in West Virginia history,” Gov. Justice said. “This deal returns over $750 million to hardworking West Virginians through a major cut to our personal income tax, rebate of the car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses, and tax credits to West Virginia Veterans. It also puts us on a pathway toward the complete elimination of our personal income tax. It’s a win-win for all West Virginians and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.

“I applaud the House and Senate for all their hard work. I am hopeful that both bodies pass it quickly, so that we can all celebrate its signing together very soon.”

