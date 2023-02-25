Open in App
FDA approves test that checks for both COVID-19 and influenza

7 days ago
Knowing if you have the flu versus covid-19 may be easier now.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home test that can check for both COVID-19 and influenza.

It's made by California biotech company Lucira Health. The test is 99 percent accurate at detecting a negative result for influenza and 90 percent accurate for a positive result.

It's considered 100 percent accurate for detecting a negative covid result and 88 percent accurate for a positive one.

