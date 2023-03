fox2detroit.com

DTE Outage: 260k still without power - here's expected restoration By FOX 2 News StaffConnie Rahbany, 7 days ago

By FOX 2 News StaffConnie Rahbany, 7 days ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over 260,000 customers are reported without power Saturday as of 11:26 a.m. with more than 4,000 DTE line workers and ...