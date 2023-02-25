'Sister Wives' Producers 'Furious' With 'Rebellious' Christine Brown For 'Revealing Spoilers' For New Season

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

Christine Brown may be happily in love with her new man, David Woolley , but Sister Wives producers aren't quite as giddy about all the details she's been spilling about her private life as cameras continue to roll for Season 18 of the hit TLC show.

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

"The Sister Wives are filming and everyone is pretty much in their own world," a source dished to an outlet, referencing the fact that Christine, Janelle and Meri are no longer with Kody , so they are likely all filming in completely separate locations.

"Christine is the rebellious one," the source continued. "She's the only one who's been revealing spoilers of what's to come on the next season."

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

"Production is furious," added the insider. "They know they can't control all her posts and tweets, but they are furious she's leaking stuff."

As OK! previously reported, Christine Brown first spilled the beans about her budding relationship with a carousel of photos shared on Valentine's Day.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned the candid snapshots on Tuesday, February 14. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind , incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

The 59-year-old has been just as eager to show off how proud he is of his beautiful girlfriend, gushing he feels like the "luckiest guy" to be with her.

@CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

Christine also might have let it slip that David is already filming with her for the upcoming season. The 50-year-old appeared to drop a hint that the construction executive will be featured on the show sooner rather than later with a photo of them both sitting on the sofa while each of them held one of Mykelti 's newborn twins — Archer and Ace .

Several people who appeared to be crewmembers could be seen in the background standing around a kitchen counter covered in film equipment including cameras, rigs and boom mics.

Neither TLC nor Christine has confirmed whether or not David was filming with them or just visiting her at the time.

The source spoke with The Sun about producers allegedly being upset with the TLC star.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!