Firefighters find one dead in rowhouse blaze in East Baltimore Midway on Friday night

A firetruck door shows Baltimore City Fire Department. Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a rowhouse in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue off East North Avenue in East Baltimore Midway around 10 p.m. Friday and found a dead person inside.

Fire Chief Roman Clark said Saturday that the cause of death is yet to be determined by the state medical examiner’s office, and that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“We had some smoke damage and water damage from several dwellings. The incident commander immediately sounded the second alarm extension upon arriving at the scene,” Clark said. “Firefighters were able to gain entry and the fire was extinguished quickly. We did a primary search of the building, and that’s when we discovered we had a victim inside.”