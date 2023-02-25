Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Arboretum opens 'largest floral festival in the Southwest'

By Alan Scalia,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3jFt_0kzn4RtN00

The Dallas Arboretum's "Dallas Blooms" opens Saturday. The event is described as the largest floral festival in the Southwest, featuring 500,000 spring-blooming flowers, azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.

Also this year, "Dallas Blooms: The Great Contributors" is expanding. The exhibit includes sculptures of influential people from American and world history.

"The sculpture exhibit just adds another element," says the Dallas Arboretum's Dave Forehand. "Art is beautiful in gardens, and having these here just helps you engage, so not only do you come and see the floral beauty, but you can come engage with these statues as well."

Gary Lee Price had previously produced sculptures of people including Benjamin Franklin, Mark Twain and Albert Einstein. The sculptures are seated on benches and create scenes to encourage people to take pictures.

Price says the sculptures also include clothes specific to the person and items they would have carried in their lives.

"That's one of the things I have really enjoyed about doing the sculptures is research on every one of them," he says. "Before I sculpt them, I watch all the videos I can, read all I can."

This year, he has added several more sculptures, focusing on women who have influenced history.
The new sculptures include Mother Teresa, Amelia Earhart and Harriett Tubman.

"That's what it does is makes them real," Price says.

Of Tubman, he says, "You an look at how she dressed, why does she have a walking stick? She's got a pistol in her sash. Why?"

The arboretum's Forehand says pieces like that can spark a discussion among visitors about the person they are looking at.

"They look so real. He brings the actual spark of life to these sculptures," he says.
"You can sit next to them. I think that just makes it really fun, the idea that you can be right next to them and actually touch the sculptures, I think makes it great especially for kids."

Price says he designed the sculptures to be touched so the pieces would be more memorable and also to draw the interest of kids who could learn about the people and may develop an interest in art themselves.

"I got in trouble at the Rodin Museum in France when I told my kids sculptures are made to touch," he says. "You don't do that at a museum, right?"

Dallas Blooms: The Great Contributors runs through April 16 at the Dallas Arboretum. Details and tickets are available at: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/dallas-blooms/ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
These restaurants serve up the best breakfast in Dallas, report says
Dallas, TX5 days ago
DFW and Love Field airports cancel flights ahead of severe weather Wednesday
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Local Discount Retailer to Shut Down 3 More Stores in the Dallas Area. All Items On Sale Now
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fairgoer designs new boots for Big Tex
Irving, TX2 days ago
Difference Maker family is passionate about helping others
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
The Babe’s chicken family expands with Sweetie Pies Ribeyes in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX3 days ago
Exhibit featuring Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution opens at Bush Center
University Park, TX2 days ago
Local Chick-fil-A closing temporarily
Flower Mound, TX5 days ago
Ask the Expert: How do we prepare for spring storm season?
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
High winds cause damage across North Texas
Weatherford, TX1 day ago
UNT Health Science Center to launch college of nursing
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Lake Highlands junior killed, no arrests announced
Dallas, TX3 days ago
H-E-B hosting job fair for new McKinney store
Mckinney, TX4 days ago
Dallas eatery serves up one of the best fish fries in America: Report
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Pilots make emergency landing after fire breaks out on DFW to Orlando flight
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Two teenagers jailed in the murder of a Fort Worth man in Garland
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
DFW Airport getting $35 million in federal funds for construction and renovation projects
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Sunny, breezy and mild for North Texas over the next several days
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD hosting parent workshop on fentanyl crisis
Carrollton, TX5 days ago
Plenty of sunshine today with light winds, storm chances return Wednesday
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Plano Neighbors Want Short Term Rentals Restricted After Shooting Over the Weekend
Plano, TX4 days ago
Fort Worth City Council approves new rules for abandoned shopping carts
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Was it a Tornado or 'Derecho' - Wind Damage recorded in North Texas?
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Arrest made in Lewisville pawn shop owner's murder
Lewisville, TX5 days ago
Student fatally shot in Dallas now identified as a Lake Highlands High School student
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Arlington restaurant shooting lands two men in prison for 10 years each
Arlington, TX4 days ago
Two Hot-Heads Jump Out Of Car And Fight In A Busy Arlington, Texas Intersection
Arlington, TX9 days ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX4 days ago
Best Fried Chicken in Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy