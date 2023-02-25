Mother of Fort Worth councilman shot

The mother of a Fort Worth city councilman is recovering after being shot last night.

Graciela Flores, 82, was inside her home on Circle Park Blvd. near Jacksboro Hwy. and Northside Dr. in northwest Fort Worth when she was hit in the midsection by a stray bullet fired from an adjacent property.

Thankfully, the bullet missed all of Mrs. Flores' vital organs.

She's in stable condition at Harris Hospital Downtown.

Flores is the mother of District Two Councilman Carlos Flores.

In a statement, Councilman Flores expressed his gratitude to first responders and hospital staff and said he will not allow this bad act to obscure all the good in the community.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested Jonathan Howard, 35, a couple blocks away.

