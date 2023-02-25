Third suspect arrested in connection to murder of Amare Burrus

A third suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a December shooting that killed 21-year-old Amare Burrus.

RELATED: December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Garry Lee Morris was arrested in the 800 block of Clintwood Court. Just a day prior, police arrested 23-year-old Darrean Fleming in the 2800 block of Rosalind Avenue.

On February 14, 22-year-old Wesley Lambert of Baltimore was arrested in the rear parking lot of the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Burrus was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Pimlico Road.

RELATED: 3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore

Police say that following their arrest, all three suspects were transported to the Homicide Section, where they were interviewed, and then taken to Central Booking, where they have been charged with the murder of Burrus.