Man charged with dogfighting in SC: SLED

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, after being linked to dogfighting in Chester County, according to SLED.
Burton Mincey Jr., 52, was booked at the Chester County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- 15 counts of dogfighting
- Seven counts of misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals
- Four counts of felony ill-treatment of animals
Arrest warrants said Mincey Jr. owned a male pit bull mix 'for the purposes of fighting or baiting.'
Authorities searched Mincey Jr.’s home and found evidence consistent with dog fighting, which included some of the following:
- Dogs with scarring
- Treadmills for conditioning
- Hidden carpeting with blood on it
- Items designed as spring poles and flirt poles
- At-home medications
