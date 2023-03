A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in North Sacramento, according to police, who said the suspected driver left the scene.

Officers responded to the crash about 6:45 pm. in the 3000 block of Roseville Road near Marconi Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The vehicle drove away, police said, but was located a short time later.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle or suspect. The crash is being investigated by the department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit.