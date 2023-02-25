Open in App
Ratings: SmackDown and S.W.A.T. Lead Friday, Young Rock Flat With Finale

By Matt Webb Mitovich,

7 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, Friday Night SmackDown dominated the night in the demo, while S.W.A.T. copped the largest audience (as CBS’ lone fresh Friday drama).

CBS | Leading into back-to-back reruns of Fire Country , SWAT drew 4.5 million total viewers (its second-smallest audience of the season) while matching its all-time demo low rating (0.3).

ABC | An airing of The Mandalorian ‘s pilot did 2.3 million and a 0.3.

FOX | SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week.

NBC | Leading out of a Lopez vs. Lopez rerun, on-the-bubble Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.2) was steady with its Season 3 finale.

THE CW | Whose Line (550K/0.1) dropped a handful of eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

